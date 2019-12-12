Operation Christmas Spirit provides a free traditional Christmas meal to our Community every year on Christmas Day, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lincoln City Community Center.
Planning has begun by Chinook Winds staff, supported by generous local support from volunteers and businesses. Thus far, a big “Thank you!” goes to the Lincoln City Community Center for the use of their Kitchen and Banquet Room and North Lincoln Sanitary for free garbage pick-up after the event. Chinook Winds Casino Resort provides all the food for the event including Meals on Wheels deliveries on Christmas Day.
If you are unable to help with desserts or your time, please feel free to drop off a blanket, or other new items that might keep people warm this winter to Little Antique Mall, Lincoln City Community Center or North Lincoln Sanitary through Monday, December 23.
The Program still needs desserts to round out the tasty holiday meal. We’ve been able to count upon our generous community bakers’ contributions in years past. If you would like to contribute a dessert, please drop it off at the Lincoln City Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Noon to 4 p.m. or on Christmas Day, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The holiday meal is served between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center on Christmas Day. If you know someone in need of a meal who is unable to attend, feel free to stop by and pick up a meal to deliver.
This annual event, created years ago by Betty Fry, feeds people that might otherwise have a bleak and hungry holiday or simply would otherwise be alone for their holiday meal. Chinook Winds Casino Resort, Lincoln City Community Center, The News Guard and North Lincoln Sanitary Service now sponsor it. Families and individuals join the celebration, Christmas music, and a complete hot holiday meal. From those who help serve to those who partake, this is a heartwarming event.
North County School Families are encouraged to sign up for meal pick up at Taft High School with Sandie Tucker. The hours for pick up of meals at the Community Center on Christmas Day are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For further information and to volunteer your time on Christmas Day, contact Heather Hatton 541-996-5766.
