How can you live on the Oregon Coast and not love nautical charts?
Always practical and necessary, sea charts have acquired a nostalgic flavor, combining the briny romance of a treasure map with a growing appreciation for their beauty as artwork.
A pressing need for accurate nautical charts played a critical role in Oregon history. Charting unexplored waters was a large part of Captain Robert Gray’s mission when he sailed the coast past Lincoln City, discovering Tillamook Bay and the Columbia River.
Charts became a weapon in the struggle between Spain, Britain, the United States and even Russia in settling claims to the largely unexplored Pacific Northwest.
With Gray’s entry into the Columbia river, the United States had an arguable claim to discovery in the deliberations with Great Britain that led to the Oregon Treaty of 1846.
Of course, not all charts were perfect. Cape Meares (North of Lincoln City) was originally named Cape Lookout by English explorer Captain John Meares in 1788, but nautical charts produced in 1850 mistakenly put the name on another cape, ten miles to the south. By the time the mistake was realized, Cape Lookout was being widely used by mariners for the southern cape. The Coast Survey decided it would be easier to rename the original Cape Lookout than correct the maps, so in 1857 it became Cape Meares.
Lack of accurate charts of the Oregon Coast also led to hundreds of shipwrecks.
The 125-foot, two-masted brig “Blanco” disappeared in 1865. It has long been believed – though not proved – that pieces of a wreck found at the mouth of the Siletz river are the remains of the Blanco. Until the recent past the ship’s ribs would occasionally pokes through the shifting sands of Siletz Bay. Nobody knows what happened to the Blanco, as there were no survivors.
Most people are familiar with the U.S. Geologic Survey’s topographical maps, which cover the land area of the United States. Fewer know that another federal agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has more than a 1,000 nautical charts available covering the entire American coastline.
Admired for their accuracy, many also consider the NOAA charts beautiful, verging on artwork. Converted to large scale canvas prints (2’X3’) many adorn the walls of beach cottages and coastal businesses (www.charthousemaps.com).
The northern Oregon coast from Newport north is covered by two 1:20,000 scale maps, Tillamook Bay (18558) and Nehalem (18556). A larger scale map (1:185,238) covers Yaquina Head to the Columbia River (18520)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.