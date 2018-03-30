The following are locations for area Easter Egg Hunts scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, March 31 and April 1.
March 31
Newport Lions and Newport Eagles Club Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. at Yaquina Bay State Park. For details, visit newportlions.org.
Depoe Bay Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Depoe Bay Park, 119 S Highway 101. The event is sponsored by Neighbors For Kids. For more details, call 541-765-8990, or the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce, at 877-485-8348.
Lincoln City Easter Egg Hunt at 12 p.m. Regatta Grounds Park, NE West Devils Lake Road in Lincoln City. Parking is limited. Be courtesy of where you park.
Oceanlake Christian Church 1st Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. at 2100 NE 21st Street, Lincoln City. Egg Hunt Times are 0-3 years old: 1-3 p.m., 4-6 years old 1:30 p.m., 6-8 years old 2 p.m., and 8-10 years old 2:30 p.m. For more details, call 541-994-2053.
April 1
Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln City Church of the Nazarene, 1462 NW 19th Street. Children ages zero to 12-years old are invited to the free Easter Egg Hunt. For more information, call 541-994-2981, or visit www.lincolncitynaz.org.
