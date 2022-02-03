The Pines Dine food truck village in Lincoln City’s Taft neighborhood is nearing the finish line. Once completed, there will be 12 food trucks, an enclosed building for a gift shop, beer and wine bar with indoor seating, private bathrooms and a gated outdoor area for guests. While people can order food from the trucks now, a grand opening of the indoor building is scheduled for later this year. The Pines Dine is located at 5040 SE Hwy 101.
Free Wi-Fi is available for customers. Public parking is across the street at 9 SE Inlet Ave.
Owners Rachelle and Ross Rehberg said they are finishing up the groundwork and poured concrete this week and are getting utility pedestals for the trucks up and running. The exterior of the building is now completely sided.
“Almost all the electrical work is done, outside and inside, which is a huge task,” Rachelle said. “Once we finish that, we actually get to start doing the sheet rocking and finishing the inside of the building.”
Rachelle said the hardest part of the project has been supply chain issues. Materials are taking longer to be delivered and are more expensive that usual.
Some food trucks are already open, while others will be coming soon. The trucks are temporarily located on the east side of the property and is to-go. Stoopid Veganz, the first food truck to join the pod, specializes in vegan food with tons of flavor. Bobalastic, founded in 2016, is one of the first leading companies to sell bubble tea and has more than 50 drink and topping combinations. Gyropoulos specializes in a variety of traditional Greek cuisine items and can also be found in Salem. La Wawa offers Puerto Rican and Caribbean inspired food. Fish On A Stick offers genuine dishes like Fish On A Stick and chicken and waffles.
“I feel like we’re really close to the finish line,” Rachelle said. “My hope is by mid-February, if everything goes as planned, we’ll have the exterior groundwork done and have trucks moving to their permanent locations.”
Rachelle said they hope to have a grand opening by the end of March but do not have a date confirmed yet. A soft opening would take place the week before with friends and family.
“When we do the grand opening, I’d definitely like to have a special party,” Rachelle said. “For me, just because of how we’re decorating the inside to be more like 1920s art deco, I’d love to have kind of a throwback Great Gatsby-type themed party.”
Ross has sold wine to restaurants in the area for 15 years. The couple is also a real estate team. They did a mixed-use development in 2014, tearing down an old building and building anew. Ross and Rachelle said they have a passion for the historic Taft area. They see the area as a place people can park and have things to do, such as local parks and art galleries.
“We had done that development in 2014 and just got a wild idea as they were changing the ordinance for food trucks and food truck pods to be allowed in Lincoln City,” Rachelle said. “We decided it was time to try again.”
The couple bought the property for The Pines Dine in November 2019. The put the project on hold when COVID-19 hit and then when the Echo Mountain Fire happened, they housed some fire survivors. They broke ground on construction in June 2021.
“To actually finish a project like this in less than a year is pretty darn amazing,” Rachelle said. “Considering the hurdles we have overcome, I am so proud of where we are at. I have to give so much credit to my contractor, Tom Ware (EveryWare Construction). He has been an incredible partner and problem solver. Also, we hired ATK as our 'erectors' of the building. They have been integral to the success of this project.”
Now available, The Pines allows customers to order wine online.
“We have a few different things that we’ve purchased, and people can order those,” Ross said. “We’ll meet them at The Pines to do the transaction.”
Ross said the proceeds from the purchase of a wine called Born of Fire will go back to the Echo Mountain Fire relief fund. There are also sparkling wines available.
“There’s a huge beer culture in Oregon, obviously,” Ross said. “There’s also a wine culture. We kind of feel the beer is better represented on the Oregon Coast. Just in this area, there’s a ton of wonderful breweries.”
The bar and gift shop will be open by the grand opening. Ross said there is a huge beer culture in Oregon and a ton of breweries on the coast but not a great place to wine taste.
“We’re looking at doing some fun wine stuff there,” Ross said. “Part of us evolving into that was trying to let people know that it will be one of our focuses and that’s one of the reasons we decided to sell some of the wines now.”
Ross said they are hoping to do a wine club or wine dinner at some point. There will be bars set up to serve wine by the glass and beer, Rachelle added. The gift shop will also have bottles of wine available for purchase. Special orders can be made depending on what customers are looking for.
The second story will be a space people can reserve for events such as anniversaries and work parties. The space can hold up to 49 people. Follow updates on the website at https://thepinesdine.com/ Rachelle said they may come up with a voucher system for those who use the space to be able to get food from the food trucks.
Rachelle said the food trucks have two spots left. She wants to hold the last space for an Italian food truck if possible.
Ross said he and Rachelle are excited to create a lot of local businesses. Rain or shine, The Pines will be ready for people. He hopes for the food truck village to become a destination for tourists.
