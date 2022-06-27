The Salvation Army of Lincoln County is hosting an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. All the friends and supporters of The Salvation Army are invited to attend. The gathering is open to the public.
“We finally have entered our summer months with so much to do and so many to serve others in our communities in Lincoln County,” said Raymond Erickson-King, commander of the local Salvation Army.
“With fair summer weather days, tourists will be flooding into Lincoln County, we hope, and these new revenues will be very welcome to our local businesses who have suffered during Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and disruptions for two full years,” Erickson-King said.
“The poorest of our neighbors have also greatly suffered,” said Jennifer Erickson-King, “People will be pleased to know because of great local support, our Food Pantry has ‘gone mobile’ in Lincoln County. This expanded outreach has been doing wonderful work in serving the needs of those in need of food.”
The public can read more about the way The Salvation Army is reaching more people throughout Lincoln County at: https://caringmagazine.org/salvation-army-expands-food-pantry-of-hope/
“We truly want to thank our supporters and the general public for their tremendous support during these past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Major Erickson-King. “We hope all those interested in hearing more about our many summer programs or just who want to stop in and say hello will join us on Thursday, June 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at our Headquarters in Newport.”
The public is encouraged to attend.
The Salvation Army of Lincoln County is located at 140 NE 4th St. in Newport.
The Salvation Army has been serving Lincoln County since 1993. The Salvation Army is an international organization serving those in the most need in 132 nations. Its mission is to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.