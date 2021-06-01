Remembering our Veterans on Memorial Day with a tradition of tribute. This tradition of the American flags being flown began decades ago with The North Lincoln Lions club.
Placing the flags in front of businesses as a show of support has been a major fundraising event for the Lions Club, and now Kiwanis Club for generations. According to long time resident and member of both clubs, Roger Robertson said “When the club (Lions) folded many of the members joined Kiwanis Club and brought with them the flags.” For most major holidays and special American flag celebrations the flags are displayed in front of the supporting businesses. Volunteers begin as early as first light by carefully installing the flags into their respective holders.
When closing out the day, teams of drivers and “pullers” retrieve the flags from the different sections of town. This is a great undertaking that can take up to 20 volunteers in a day to complete. Kiwanis Club provides scholarships for graduating seniors with the money generated from placing flags and other events throughout the year. The local business dollars being converted to scholarships is truly a show of solidarity for our community. Any business or individual can take part in the annual donation program to have flags placed in front of your business.
For more information on how to get flags installed, to make a donation or any other inquiries, reach out to a Kiwanis Club member or by emailing: Cameron James: Cameron.james@oregoncoastbookkeeping.com- Roger Robertson: allways@charter.net or visit the website at: lincolncitykiwanis.org/parade-of-flags
