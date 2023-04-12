Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) will present National Theatre Live’s production of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, on screen in HD at 7 p.m. April 28 inside the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC).
One of William Shakespeare’s most engaging and irresistible comedies, Much Ado was written around 1859 and included in the First Folio, published in 1623.
This new production takes place on the Italian Riviera, where the legendary family-run “Hotel Messina” has been visited by artists, celebrities, and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick.
Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, The Kennedys) and John Heffernan (Dracula, The Crown) lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romcom of sun, sea, and mistaken identity. The incomparable Simon Godwin directs, following the award-winning success of National Theatre Live’s Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night, and Antony and Cleopatra.
The production, recorded live in HD, will appear on the big screen in the PAC’s Alice Silverman Theatre for one night only – at 7 p.m. April 28.
