Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) will present National Theatre Live’s production of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, on screen in HD at 7 p.m. April 28 inside the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC).

Much Ado About Nothing

The production, recorded live in HD, will appear on the big screen in the PAC’s Alice Silverman Theatre for one night only – at 7 p.m. April 28.

One of William Shakespeare’s most engaging and irresistible comedies, Much Ado was written around 1859 and included in the First Folio, published in 1623.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.