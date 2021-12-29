Theatre West will be collecting food donations for the Lincoln City Food Pantry during the run of "Marjorie Prime," Jan 6-29, 2022.
Donations will be taken when the theatre is open before each performance. Box office doors open at 7 p.m. for evening shows each Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinee on Jan. 16.
Please consider bringing an item or 10 when you arrive for the show.
