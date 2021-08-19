Theatre West dilemma a sign of the times

Theatre West originally opened their presentation of The Cocktail Hour, a play by A.R. Gurney, on March 5, but it was not to go on. The remaining shows were postponed as there was an uptick in the case rate of COVID-19 infections in Lincoln County.
After holding auditions in June for two of the four cast members who were not able to stay on due to the delay, the performance was set to begin August 26. They had been rehearsing since July.
The board had just voted to move forward with August performances, but when the cast expressed hesitation, board president Wes Ryan said they were completely supportive of delaying again. While the actors and back stage hands are all fully vaccinated, the stage is only about six feet away from the front row, and the actors would not be wearing masks.
“It’s a very good show and the set is beautiful, intricate and well made,” he said. “The board doesn’t want to tear it down.”
Ryan said they are flexible on the next date, but the Lincoln County COVID numbers are of concern.
“We were just getting ready to print the posters, thankfully, we caught them in time,” he said. “We have a whole slate of plays planned, but we don’t want to announce them. We’re flying by the seat of our pants in a way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.