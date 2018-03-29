Theatre West presents Meanwhile Back On The Couch, a comedy by Jack Sharkey. The director is Rich Emery. Rich directed both the female and male versions of The Odd Couple last season. He has both acted and directed at Theatre West.
The play will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from March 8 through March 31. There will be one Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on March 25.
The Play
Psychiatrist Victor Karleen is financially pressed between the rental of his posh office apartment and his fiancée’s expensive tastes. A colleague has written a best-selling case history book and is now rolling in royalties. Good friend Parker Donnelly has rejected Victor’s similar work because the public is tired of such things and prefers torrid fiction.
Needing cash, Victor reluctantly takes on a new patient who, due to love frustration, is grinding out a rip-roaring sex novel. By mistake, his nurse gives the patient’s manuscript to Donnelly believing it to be Victor’s work. Suddenly Victor has an enormous advance royalty check, a Book of the Month Club selection, and a potential Pulitzer Prize. When he discovers that it is his patient’s inviolate confidences and not his clinical casebook that has saved the day, Victor determines to keep his patient crazy until he dreams up the final chapter.
Organizers said Back on the Couch is fast-paced, hilarious, and zany.
The Cast
Gaby, Tricia Chandler; Roy, Steve Griffiths; Charlotte, Patti Siberz & Cathye Wehr; Victor, Don Bambrough; Parker, Bryan Kirsch; Albert, Ren Jacob; Dorothea, Alice Luchau; and Jingle, Brianna Smith.
The Crew
Director, Rich Emery; Assistant Director, Alice Luchau, Stage Manager, Andrew Schmitz, Lights and Sound, Kate Daschel.
On regular performance days, the box office is open at 4 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m. and play begins promptly at 7:30 p.m.. Advance reservations for all performances are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (541) 994-5663. Please leave a message and someone will call you back.
Theatre West is located at 3536 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60 and over) and for students (over 12) and $10 for children 12 and under. A special group discount is available at $12 per ticket for groups of 10 or more with a pre-paid reservation. Season tickets, which include five shows for two people, are available for $120.
Theatre West is a non-profit, all volunteer community theatre dating back to 1975. Membership is open to all with dues at $15 per year for individuals, $25 for couples and $35.00 for families. Everyone in the community is invited to join and support our Lincoln City community theatre.
For more information, visit www.theatrewest.com, call 541- 994-5663 anytime, or see Theatre West of Lincoln City on Facebook and Twitter.
