Theatre West presents “Epic Proportions” by Larry Coen and David Crane, directed by Bonnie Ross.
The play will open Thursday, Aug. 11, and run through Saturday, Sept. 10. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the Jack Coyne Stage at Theatre West. There will be two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 and Aug. 28.
On evening performance dates, the box office opens at 5 p.m., the doors open at 7 p.m., and the play begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. On matinee dates the box office opens at 12:30 p.m. and the doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. performance.
Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 541-994-5663. Please leave a message and someone will call you back. The theatre is currently only selling 45 seats per show and using an open seating plan to continue with social distancing opportunities. Masks are optional.
THE STORY: Set in the 1930s, “Epic Proportions” tells the story of two brothers, Benny and Phil, who go to the Arizona desert to be extras in the huge Biblical epic “Exeunt Omnes.” Things move very quickly in this riotous comedy and before you know it, Phil is directing the movie, and Benny is starring in it. To complicate matters further, they both fall in love with Louise, the assistant director in charge of the extras. Along the way there are gladiator battles, the Ten Plagues and a cast of thousands.
Starring: Lewis Smith as Benny Bennett, Neal Elsey as Phil Bennett and Christina Contreras as Louise.
The Cast of Thousands: Wes Ryan, Tricia Chandler, Alice Luchau, George Weber, Frank Ward, Hunter Polk, Ray Thorner, Dian Svendsen, Bryan Kirsch and Bonnie Ross.
Theatre West is located at 3536 SE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Tickets for the show are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (60 and over) and for students (over 12) and $12 for children 12 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.