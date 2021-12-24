“Marjorie Prime” by Jordan Harrison opens on the Theatre West stage Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required, and seating will be limited to 45 for each performance to insure COVID-19 safety protocols will be maintained.
Bonnie Ross, Robin Kirsch, Sean Prescott and Scott Ganyo star in this drama set in the not-too-distant future. Not recommended for young audiences.
Story: It’s the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie — a jumble of disparate, fading memories — has a handsome new companion who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits — if any — of what technology can replace.
Call 541-994-5663 to reserve your tickets.
For membership and volunteer opportunities, go to the website: https://www.theatrewest.com/membership
Show dates and times: 7:30 p.m.: Jan. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29
2 p.m. Matinee: Sunday, Jan. 16
