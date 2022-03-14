A food drive will a be held during the run of the play “Outside Mullingar” by John Patrick Shanley
Director: Debby Rhein
Performances: Mar 17, 18, 19 / Mar 24, 25, 26 / Mar 31, Apr 1,2 / Apr 7, 8, 9, 2022 (Matinee Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m.)
Plays at Theatre West
The cast:
Cathye Wehr as Aoife Muldoon
Amanda Megyesi-McCave as Rosemary Muldoon
Michael Murphy as Anthony Reilly
Sean Tonner as Tony Reilly
Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that—due to his painful shyness—suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony’s father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving. OUTSIDE MULLINGAR is a compassionate, delightful work about how it’s never too late to take a chance on love.
You can find cast bios at: https://theatrewest.com/cast-gallery-outside-mullingar/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.