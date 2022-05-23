Theatre West presents “Savannah Sipping Society” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. The director is Kaline Klaas.
The play will open Thursday, May 26, and run through Saturday, June 18. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the Jack Coyne Stage at Theatre West with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.
On evening performance dates, the box office opens at 5 p.m., the doors open at 7 p.m., and the play begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. On matinee dates the box office opens at 12:30 p.m. and the doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. performance.
Advance reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (541) 994-5663. Please leave a message and someone will call you back. The theater currently only selling 45 seats per show and using an open seating plan to continue with social distancing opportunities as they remove the mask and vaccine requirements from previous performances.
The story: In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one. Dot, still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch—and all alone. Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, a good ol’ Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex. Also new to town, Jinx, a spunky ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she overlooks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice.
Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. So raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say “Cheers!” to this joyful and surprisingly touching Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy.
The cast: Joy Gallagher as Randa Covington, Alice Luchau as Marlafaye Mosley, Ellen Christian as Jinx Jenkins, Bonnie Ross as Dot Haigler, and Tricia Chandler as the grandmother. All of the actors have performed previously on the Jack Coyne stage in many plays, but this play sees saying farewell to Joy Gallagher, who will be moving after the run to be closer to family. Going out on a good one.
Theatre West is located at 3536 SE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Tickets for the show are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (60 and over) and for students (over 12) and $12 for children 12 and under.
Theatre West is a nonprofit, all volunteer community theatre dating back to 1975. Membership is open to all with dues at $15 per year for individuals, $25 for couples and $35 for families. Everyone in the community is invited to join and support our Lincoln City community theatre. More information about the theatre may be found at www.theatrewest.com or call (541) 994-5663 anytime. You will also find Theatre West of Lincoln City on Facebook and Twitter.
