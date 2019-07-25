Theatre West is issuing an audition call for their production of The Glass Menagerie, a memory play by Tennessee Williams.
We welcome a new director to Theatre West, Jackie Tasker. Jackie has a wealth of experience in community theater.and will direct Glass Menagerie for us this Fall.
Auditions will be held at the Theatre West located at 3536 HWY 101 in Lincoln City on Sunday and Monday, July 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. Most rehearsals will be at Theatre West. Performances will be at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The play will run from October 24 through November 21. It will be presented on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.
The cast consists of two women and two men.
Amanda Wingfield is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura, who has a physical handicap and debilitating shyness. The father has left home; Tom supports his mother and sister with a shoe-factory job he finds unbearable. When Amanda convinces Tom to bring home from his workplace a “gentleman caller” for Laura, the illusions that Tom, Amanda, and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable collapse about them.
Theatre West is a non-profit, all volunteer community theatre whose roots in the community go back to 1975. Membership dues are minimal at $15.00 per year for an individual $25.00 for a couple and $35.00 for a family. Everyone in the community is invited to join and support our Lincoln City community theatre. More information about the theatre may be found at www.theatrewest.com or call 541-994-5663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.