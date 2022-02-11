There has been a significant increase in long-distance relationships over the last 20 years. Nearly four million married Americans lived apart from their spouses as of 2017, up from around 2.7 million in 2000, according to a government survey by the US Census Bureau. Another study conducted in 2018 showed the most frequently used channel of relationship communication was text messaging, while video chatting use like Skype was the strongest indication of both relationship and communication satisfaction.
“Exponential improvements in technology over the last 20 years have made long-distance relationships far more sustainable through consistent messaging and connecting virtually,” said Sarah Pearson, UScellular’s Area Vice President/General Manager, for the Northwest. “At UScellular, we are focused on keeping people connected, and we are proud to help deliver the latest technology and strong network service that can make relationships from coast-to-coast and beyond more meaningful and successful.”
UScellular shares best practices to use technology to connect to long-distance loved ones:
Check your network — A stable network can help ensure a connection for a love connection. Network coverage varies and it’s important to find a wireless carrier with reliable service, including 5G advancements for clear video calling. UScellular offers a coverage map online so customers can check their area for service and the latest improvements.
Connect from anywhere — Committing to regular check-ins with a long-distance partner is especially helpful to stay connected. If using a computer to video chat with a loved one who is always on the go, a mobile hotspot can help keep to scheduled dates.
Find your favorite app – There are a plethora of video chat apps available for users of all device types and each offers different features and benefits. Talk with your loved one and find out which app will work best for your regular chats. Some options include FaceTime, Google Duo, Skype, Snapchat video and voice, and Facebook’s Messenger audio and video.
Go global — If a relationship extends across oceans, using messaging apps like WhatsApp and WeChat can help bridge the long-distance gap.
Upgrade your device — The latest smart mobile devices feature advanced cameras for high-quality video calls and photos and connect to UScellular’s 5G network. Check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Google Pixel 6 5G or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Share the small stuff — frequent touchpoints throughout the day can shrink any distance. Swapping social media posts, memes, GIFs, etc. can add laughter or spark lively banter during the next conversation.
