Tickets for this year’s highly anticipated Siletz Bay Music Festival are on sale as of July 1. Lincoln City will play host to Maestro Yaacov (Yaki) Bergman and more than 50 world-class musicians from Sept. 2-11.
The festival kicks off on Sept. 2 with its Gala Opening Night Recital and Reception celebrating both the festival’s 10th year and critically acclaimed pianist Mei-Ting Sun’s 10th year wowing SBMF audiences. The festival culminates on September 11th with the ‘Sounds of America’ orchestra concert at B’nai B’rith Camp on beautiful Devil’s Lake. The concert is an eclectic program featuring Native American hip hop music, classical jazz, and a tribute to Stephen Sondheim. Siletz Tribal members Fish Martinez and Kunu Bearchum will join the Siletz Bay Music Festival orchestra for an unforgettable afternoon of music.
Tickets are available at siletzbaymusic.org.
GALA OPENING NIGHT - MEI-TING SUN RECITAL
9/2, 7:30pm at Lincoln City Cultural Center
Tickets: adults $40 / students $15
The Gala Opening Night Reception and Recital will celebrate Mei-Ting Sun for his tenth year playing at Siletz Bay Music Festival. The romantic program features the music of Schumann and Brahms. Light bites and beverages are included in the ticket price.
A SATURDAY SOIREE
9/3, 7:30pm at Lincoln City Cultural Center
Tickets: adults $25 / students $10
This classical chamber concert features newlyweds, Asi Matathias and Tosca Opdam, returning after a long Covid hiatus; Mimi Jung and Michelle Chow return as well. In addition, SBMF is excited to have renowned pianist William Wolfram debut with the festival.
MUSICAL TAPAS
9/4, 4:00pm at Lincoln City Cultural Center
Tickets: $65
Tapas are delectable bits of edible goodies made famous in Spain. Musical Tapas is a program comprised of delectable bits of musical goodies played by festival chamber musicians. They work with artistic director Yaki Bergman to partner in interesting combinations and offer their own ideas for the music they want to play. The audience is delighted by the combination of musical and edible treats.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
9/5, 7:30pm at Lincoln City Cultural Center
Tickets: adults $25 / students $10
Something new for Siletz Bay Music Festival! In conjunction with the Cultural Center, this classical chamber concert will feature local artists creating original works in real time as they are inspired by the music and our musicians on stage. With selections by Grieg, Chopin and Brahms, the evening should provide a feast for the eyes and ears.
A MUSICAL FEAST
9/6, 7:30pm at Lincoln City Congregational Church
Tickets: FREE
It has become a tradition for Siletz Bay Music Festival to provide a chamber concert at the beautiful Congregational Church free of charge to one and all. An extraordinary evening of music, this concert features the return of festival favorite Ken Peplowski playing classical clarinet. There are a finite number of seats so come early to ensure yours.
MUSIC ON THE BAY - SILETZ COMES TO YAQUINA
9/7, 7:30pm at Doerfler Family Theater, Newport
Tickets: adults $25 / students $10
The Doerfler Family Theater in Newport’s Pacific Maritime and Heritage Center provides the perfect setting with the Yaquina Bay and bridge as the backdrop, as well as the perfect piano, a 1918 Steinway donated by Frank and Michelle Harris Geltner. The rich program includes Sonata No. 2 ‘Poem Mystique’ by Newport’s own Ernest Bloch played by William Wolfram and Asi Matathias.
WELCOME TO THE CLUB
9/8, 7:30pm at Lincoln City Cultural Center
Tickets: adults $25 / students $10
This fun and informal night of classic and contemporary jazz and cabaret pairs long-time favorite Ken Peplowski on clarinet, saxophone and microphone with last year’s popular newcomer, vocalist Karla Harris, as well as cabaret performers Ron Spivak and Steve Ross, and the SBMF rhythm section led by Randy Porter on piano, Dave Captein on bass and Jason Palmer on drums.
BENEFIT DINNER - "NEW YORK NEW YORK, HERE I COME!"
9/9, 6:00pm at Lincoln City Cultural Center
Tickets: $125
The premiere Siletz Bay Music Festival fundraising event will feature a formal catered dinner and entertainment by Steve Ross, ‘the Crown Prince of New York Cabaret,’ with a little help from his friends, Karla Harris, Ken Peplowski, Ron Spivak and the SBMF rhythm section. Who says fundraising can’t be fun?
BEETHOVEN - A DOUBLE BILL
9/10, 7:30pm at B’nai B’rith Camp, Otis
Tickets: adults $40 / students $15
The beautiful grounds of the B’nai B’rith Camp provide the setting for the first night of orchestral music and the return of Mei-Ting Sun soloing on Beethoven’s ‘Emperor’ concerto. His 7th Symphony will round out the all-Beethoven night of music.
SOUNDS OF AMERICA
9/11, 4:00pm at B’nai B’rith Camp, Otis
Tickets: adults $40 / students $15
What could exemplify ‘Sounds of America’ more than Native American pow wow / hip hop music, classical jazz, and a tribute to Stephen Sondheim? Siletz Tribal members Fish Martinez and Kunu Bearchum will join the Siletz Bay Music Festival orchestra for an unforgettable afternoon of music.
Tickets for all performances are available at siletzbaymusic.org.
About the Siletz Bay Music Festival
The mission of Siletz Bay Music Festival is to bring multi-genre world class music performed by outstanding musicians to the Central Oregon Coast; to reach across race, culture, age, social and economic barriers, to uplift and educate all people seeking extraordinary musical experiences.
The festival has grown from an intimate chamber music series to a centerpiece of cultural life on the Central Oregon Coast, bringing great chamber and orchestral music, jazz and added surprises to throngs of Lincoln City residents and visitors for nearly two weeks each year. While the footprint of the festival has changed over the years, the constant has been Yaki’s innovative and ambitious programming, the dedication of our musicians, the steadfastness of our volunteers and the devotion of our audiences.
Siletz Bay Music Festival is made possible in part by grants from the Roundhouse Foundation, the Pacific Power Foundation, and Spirit Mountain Community Fund. Sponsors include Edward Jones – Wendy C. Wilson, Financial Advisor, Beachcrest Brewing Company, Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City Family Dental, Lincoln City Gifts, and Curtis Restaurant Equipment. Our media sponsor is Oregon Coast Today.
Siletz Bay Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. All donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.