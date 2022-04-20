Here’s what’s been going down in Tiger Town. On Friday, April 15th Taft held their annual Talent Show run by Executive Council member Jameson Anderson. Over 70 people from the community attended the event and the Associated Student Body felt the fundraiser was a success. Seven different acts were performed and Associated Student body President and Vice President Divine Matthews and Kim Alcaraz-Camarena hosted the show. The first place winner went to 6th grader Hannah Stolpp who sang Colors of the Wind, 2nd place winner went to Senior Shellie Nerup who sang Feeling Good, and 3rd place went to 7th grader Noble Perus who performed on his guitar. Each student got a gift card to the Lincoln City Outlet Mall.
Also on Friday, April 15th Track and Field went to North Marion for The Twilight Districts. Both boy's and girl's 4x4 meter dash took 1st place. Senior Bryan Mateo placed 1st in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Freshman Sienna Lillebo places 1st in the 400-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Junior Makaia Kessinger placed 1st in the 3000-meter run. Kadence James placed 1st in the High Jump. These Tigers were acknowledged for their skills with medals and ribbons.
Prom is just around the corner. The Associated Student body Junior class has been working hard on making this dance one to remember. The theme of the dance is All that Glitters and will take place on May 14th from 8-11 pm at the Pines in Lincoln CIty. The class has decided to put on a Promposal competition for all upper-class students to participate in. The students with the most creative and fun Promposal will get the chance to receive tickets for half price!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.