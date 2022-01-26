Tiger Town

This week Tigers focused on studying for finals and making sure kids were not super stressed. Tigers took finals in their even-numbered periods on Monday and Tuesday and then they took the finals in their odd-numbered periods on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be two more themed basketball games, the next one will be Tiger Pride and then the last home game will be Senior Night. Taft ASB plans to put pictures of all of the Seniors around the gymnasium and make it welcoming as it is their last home game. Next week the Student Store will reopen and is where you can find Tiger Swag, and also where the upcoming fundraisers will be run out of. The Freshman and Seniors will both be hosting fundraisers next month, the Freshman will be selling hugs and little kisses candies and the Seniors will be selling roses. Things bought will be distributed as a Valentine’s Day gift. Tigers are optimistic as to what the second semester will bring.

