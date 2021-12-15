This week in Tiger Town, the Food and Toy Drives ended with a great turnout of items. From the looks of it the Seniors won the class versus class competition. Spirit week started and all of the days so far have been a massive success, Monday was A Midnight Slumber so everybody wore their pajamas.
Tuesday was the Holiday Swag Showcase in which everyone wore their most festive clothes they could find, one kid even put wrapping paper around his legs. Wednesday was Anything But a Backpack Day which is what it sounds like.Tigers brought suitcases, dog kennels, laundry baskets and one Tiger brought a brand new microwave and another brought a tire. Thursday will be Duo Day. Tigers dress up as their favorite duo such as Spongebob and Patrick or Sharkboy and Lava Girl or maybe even Phineas and Ferb. Friday is Blizzard Day in which Tigers may wear all white or their snow gear. Tigers are having loads of fun and are eager to go on Winter Break and come back and finish up the first semester. Tigers are getting really creative and are coming up with some outstanding ideas.
