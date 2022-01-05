Tigers treated this week as sort of a fresh start, coming back from Winter Break with fresh eyes and attitudes. This month is the last one before the second semester so Tigers are getting ready and studying as much as they can.
Finals week will be the last week of January. The previous week of finals will be the Wellness week which is a week to help highschoolers ease stress and help them mentally calm down and relax. Also this month Taft ASB will be revisiting the #ICanHelp movement which helps to promote social media positivity and helps to get rid of the cyberbullying happening online by helping kids find a good mindset online and surround themselves with a good online community.
Another thing happening this month is the advisory meetings which is where the graduating classes meet to discuss future events and to introduce new things coming. Many Taft Seniors have taken their senior photos and submitted them along with their quote for the yearbook which are available for pre order now. Senior photos along with quotes are due on January 28th and are to be submitted to the yearbook advisor. Tigers are eager to end the semester on a good note and hope that the next semester goes as planned and there are no Covid-19 interruptions that have happened in previous years. Overall Tigers are happy to be back and Tiger Town is doing really well.
