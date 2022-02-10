Here’s what’s been going down in Tiger Town. We’ve started to kick the new semester off with a great start as students begin to get settled into their classes.
Finals week was a success as we all move forward into the school year. February 1st marked the final meet for our swimmers. Our boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will be ending this season.
February 2nd marks the celebration of our Senior girls as they face off against Clatskanie. While Friday our boys Face off against Willimina for their Senior Night. Both games were very intense unfortunately both boys and girls lost. However, they qualified for playoffs, and if they keep winning we could make it to state.
With February 14th coming up we as ASB Seniors and Freshman have started selling many sweet treats for students to buy as a fundraiser. Seniors have begun selling roses and teddy bears while the freshmen have started selling candies. This has been pretty successful and the fundraiser ends on the 9th.
All these items along with an assortment of Tiger Swag can be purchased in our newly opened Student Store. We hope to expand our availability of products as the year goes on. But we are happy we were able to bring it back. We’ve also started planning for our Spring Fling Formal in March on the 19th along with our next blood drive.
