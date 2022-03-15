Here’s what’s been going down in Tiger town! On Wednesday March 2nd the Associated Student Body members went to the neighboring elementary school, Taft Elementary and read to the students in celebration of Read Across America.
March 4th was the official Milli Vanilli kickoff. Milli Vanilli is one of Taft’s annual traditions. It’s a lip-sync battle against classes in order to earn spirit points. A video of leadership was posted on social media to start the event. Classes have already begun preparations for the final performance which will be on Friday March 18th.
This week, March 7th through the 11th, is Classified Teacher Appreciation week! The Associated Student Body has been putting together an assortment of snacks with clever puns to show gratitude toward the staff, which has been greatly appreciated by the staff. This week has also been our recognition week for Women's History Month!
Sophomore Class President, Jay Riggs, has been giving daily announcements about women in the morning announcements which will be made into a kahoot quiz that students can answer in order to gain spirit points for their class. On March 8th the class of 2022 seniors hosted their annual Fish Fry fundraiser at Mo’s restaurant. The fundraiser was a huge success and the class of 2022 is super excited to see the proceeds go toward their Epic Senior Send Off. A day to celebrate the seniors' success and a final goodbye before they pursue their future plans.
Spring Fling is almost here. This Saturday, March 18th the Associated Student Body is hosting the long awaited Spring Fling dance open for all High School students. This dance is all things spring and has a floral theme to it. All proceeds of this dance will be going toward the Junior and Senior Prom which will be happening early May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.