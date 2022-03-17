Here’s what’s been going down in Tiger Town! Last week was Classified Staff Appreciation week where the Associated Student Body gave various treats and cards with puns to the staff.
The Senior Fish Fry Fundraiser, an annual fundraiser put on by the graduating class at Mo's restaurant, was a success! The class of 2022 raised $4,600 and these proceeds go toward their senior send-off. On March 11th Taft High School's Jazz Band left for Clackamas Community College for a Jazz Festival. The band placed 1st place for all 3A bands in the competition and have fully qualified for State Competition in April. Senior and tenor sax player Divine Matthews, junior and barry sax player Cooper Finch, and junior and drummer Nathan Maggard all won awards for outstanding solos.
March 12th was the Spring Fling dance. A floral themed dance that all high school students could attend and the first mask optional even put on this year. The dance was a success and over $2,000 was raised for the upcoming dance Prom which will be on May 14th.
This week March 14th - 18th, the Associated Student Body is putting on a Spirit week that all high school students can participate in. Spirit points will be given to the class who participates the most. On Thursday March 17th, Vice President Kim Alcaraz-Camarena partnered with the Red Cross to put on a blood drive. The blood drive is open to the community as well as students!
Friday March 18th marks the performance day for our annual lip sync competition Milli Vanilli. Each class and staff will face off in a lip sync battle in order to win spirit points! Next week students will begin their Spring Break and return to school on March 28th!
