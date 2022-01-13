This week Tigers have been focusing on getting ready for Finals week. Many teachers have laid out what their final will be.
Taft ASB had their monthly council meeting which is where they meet and discuss what’s happening and vote on important issues. This meeting ASB went over who is going to be handling the future dances. Tigers had another home basketball game which was themed and the theme was white-out. The theme went along with our Blizzard Day which was a day apart of our spirit week.
Also a couple members of ASB are planning on making a compliment wall for a part of the Wellness Week. The plan is to put a bunch of compliments on sticky notes and put them on the wall. The plan also includes writing in dry erase and window markers to write positive and inspirational quotes and sayings to spread positivity around Taft.
ASB class presidents decided on what they are going to do for their respective day on Wellness Week. Freshman’s day is tuesday and they are going to give students a mental health packet so they can reflect on themselves, they will also be instructing Tigers to write down their favorite quote and enter it into a raffle for a chance to win an air diffuser. Sophomores are going to create a calming and relaxing youtube playlist which is going to be played during passing periods.
The Juniors are letting Tigers create origami stars which can be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a prize. Seniors are giving Tigers a mandala to color which helps Tigers relax and take a brain break. The colored mandalas can be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a coloring book and color pencils. Taft ASB is excited for everyone to have a mental health week especially before finals week.
