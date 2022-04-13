Here’s what’s been going down in Tiger Town! Last week the Associated Student body celebrated our Vice Principals Maddy Anderson and Zach Lillbeo by giving them various gifts and notes throughout the week. We’ve also been preparing for our upcoming Talent Show! The Associated Student body has been working on putting on the annual Talent Show for several weeks. Auditions were held on March 29th at Taft High School and students 6th-12th grade were able to audition. Executive Council leader Jameson Anderson has been leading the project and performance night is on April 15th. The event is open to the public and tickets to enter cost $5, all proceeds go to the Associated Student Body Executive Council for future events! We encourage all community members to come to Taft 7-12 and support your local talented tigers!
This week has also been our Unity Week. The Associated student body has been working hard to unify our student body! Various positive affirmations and student lead facts about themselves have been filling the classrooms throughout the day! The target for this week is to unify our students and celebrate diversity among our peers.
Next week is Earth week which is also led by Jameson Anderson our Community Outreach Coordinator! The Associated Student Body wants to be aware of keeping our Earth happy and healthy. There will be various activities all week for students to participate in and connect to nature.
The Taft Baseball team battled it out yesterday April 12th against Willamina and took the win! Girls Golf has been very successful, Senior Lilly Hatton has been taking the top three in her contests and is on the way toward the Championships for women's golf. Track and Field has a meet tomorrow, April 14th in Sheridan and they are hoping for a win!
