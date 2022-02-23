Here’s what’s been going down in Tiger Town! As we are approaching the end of the February, we’ve been concluding a few events.
Our Valentine’s fundraisers were a success for both Senior and Freshman classes! We also concluded the week with our sweetheart scavenger hunt. Kids were instructed to find their heart with their name and grade and place it into a decorative box. One kid from each class was chosen and given a chocolatey and sweet surprise.
This week we were able to open up our Student Store fully! Students can buy awesome tiger swag and different items during high school lunch. Our winter sports have come to a close and we are starting to look forward to the upcoming spring sports. Track begins on the 28th of February and our baseball team has already started practicing. Golf and softball are yet to be announced.
We’ve already started kicking off our next upcoming musical, the theme is going to be A Night on Broadway, which will consist of performances from some of the top Broadway musicals. Our Taft bands are preparing for a heft competition time, our Jazz band has already qualified for State and are preparing to compete again on March 1st! Last week some were honored by Kiwanis who invited selected students of the month to a lunch-in at The Beach Club.
Spring Fling is right around the corner with a new date! Spring Fling is on March 12 and will be decorated with all things spring! We’re super excited to bring back this tradition.
