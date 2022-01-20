This week is wellness week which is going wonderfully. Tuesday the Freshman directed Tigers to write their favorite quote on a notecard and enter it into the Tigers respected grade bin. One notecard will be pulled from each box and the winner will win an air diffuser. Also on Tuesday the classes had their monthly advisory meeting where they talked about class fundraisers and things to come. On Wednesday morning the local Dutch Bros donated hot chocolate to give out to kids coming in the school as a part of the weekly Welcome Wednesday’s that ASB does.
The Sophomores played calming music during the beginning of school and during passing periods. Later this week we have another home basketball game which is themed neon colors. It is important to participate in these things because you can win spirit points and the class that has the most at the end of the month wins a prize. Seniors have one the last few months but as of right now Sophomores are in the lead for the month. Also in the highschool hall there is a resource board that has to do with mental health and where to find support. A few Tiger ASB members partnered with the Taft Care Team to get it up and running. The complement wall that a few other members of ASB put up is going wonderful. Tigers are taking them down and giving them to friends and taking them for themselves to help them have a better and more positive day. Also the blood drive that happened December 16th was an absolute success and there were forty-five scheduled appointments and there were a total of forty-seven donors and a grand total of forty-six units of blood collected which was ten over the goal. This blood drive was one of the best to happen at Taft.
Also another amazing thing to happen is Go Green Taft’s bottle recycling organization is up and running and there are many bins around school to put your recyclable glass,plastic, and metals bottles into. The funds they get from the bottles will be added to a scholarship in honor of the late Nikki Wolff who was a teacher at Taft who cared very much about making the world a better place. There are so many more amazing things to come and Tigers are also eager for finals week which is next week.
