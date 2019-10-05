With the fall season rapidly approaching, we'd like to share the following tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help keep you and your family safe and healthy.
Take these steps to help prevent the flu:
- Get vaccinated!
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often.
- Stay home if you get sick.
Keep foods safe:
- Clean your hands and surfaces often.
- Separate foods to avoid cross-contamination.
- Cook foods to the proper temperatures.
- Chill leftover foods promptly.
Be active:
- Resist the urge to hibernate! Be active at least two and one-half hours a week.
- Make fall yard work fun by involving the whole family.
- Don't forget to use sunscreen and insect repellent when going outdoors.
Be prepared for cold weather:
- Using space heaters and fireplaces can increase the risk of fires and carbon monoxide poisoning, so be sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly.
- Exposure to cold temperatures can cause serious health problems especially for infants and the elderly, so take extra precautions to protect these vulnerable ones.
- Get plenty of rest and eat healthy.
For more information and tips, visit our website at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
