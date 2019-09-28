We are frequently contacted by concerned citizens who find some discarded syringes on the ground in an area of the county.
It is unfortunate we are living in a time when these items are becoming more common due to the drug abuse epidemic in our country. We want all citizens to feel safe in their communities, so we offer the following tips if you do find used syringes when you are out and about.
We want to emphasize it is best that you do NOT touch or pick up discarded syringes! Tell children to let an adult know if they find a syringe.
If you find used syringes,
Do NOT:
- Handle a syringe.
- Try to break off, bend or cover the sharp end of a syringe.
If you do feel confident, you can follow these steps:
- Find a hard-walled, puncture-proof container with a wide top and a secure lid.
- Bring the container to the syringe so you don’t have to carry the syringe.
- Place the container on the ground next to the syringe.
- Use protective gloves or tongs and carefully pick up the syringe, avoiding the sharp end - do not recap the needle if the cap has been removed.
- Place the syringe in the container, sharp end first.
- If available, secure the lid of the container.
- Wash hands with running water and soap.
- Place the container in a sharps disposal bin.
Managing a needle stick injury:
- Stay calm.
- Allow the wound to bleed freely.
- Immediately wash the area with running water and soap, then rinse and pat dry.
- Cover with a band-aid or dry dressing.
As soon as possible, contact your:
- Supervisor (if at work).
- Local doctor or hospital.
For more information and tips, visit our website at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.