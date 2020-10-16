National Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an annual designation observed in October.
For many, home is a place of love, warmth, and comfort. It’s somewhere that you know you will be surrounded by care and support. But for millions of others, home is anything but a sanctuary.
Both women and men can be victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner or ex-partner.
People who are in an abusive relationship will stay with their partner for a number of reasons:
Low self-esteem, and they are made to feel they will never be able to find another person to be with.
The cycle of abuse, that follows physical and mental abuse, makes them believe their partner really is sorry and does love them.
It’s dangerous to leave. Situations sometimes become worse if a plan isn’t made and proper action hasn’t been taken before leaving.
They feel personally responsible for their partner, or their own behavior. They are made to feel like everything that goes wrong is their fault.
They share a life. Marriages, children, homes, pets, and finances are a big reason victims of abuse feel they can’t leave.
HOW TO OBSERVE
Sometimes, people don’t know if they are really in an abusive relationship because they’re used to their partner calling them crazy or making them feel like all the problems are their own fault. Here are a few ways to know if you’re in an abusive relationship that you need to get out of.
Your partner has assaulted you in any way, or strangled you in the past.
Your partner is possessive. They check up on you constantly wondering where you are
Your partner is jealous. (A small amount of jealousy is normal and healthy) however, if they accuse you of being unfaithful or isolate you from family or friends.
Your partner puts you down in any way.
Your partner threatens you or your family.
Your partner physically and sexually abuses you. (even if it doesn’t happen all the time.)
If you are concerned about someone you know, feel free to call the local Non-emergency dispatch line and they can get you in touch with the proper authorities or assist you on what to do 541-265-0777
And as always, if you are in an emergency situation or know of someone in an emergency situation please don’t hesitate to call 911
