The Fourth of July isn’t too far away, which means fireworks and celebration with family and friends. Here are some important tips to remember to ensure a safe holiday celebration.
It is extremely important to know the difference between a legal consumer firework and a dangerous explosive device. Illegal items in Oregon include firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles, bombs, rockets, wheels, colored fires, fountains, mines, serpents or any other article of similar construction or any article containing any explosive or inflammable compound.
Any tablets or other device containing any explosive substances or inflammable compound are also not legal in Oregon without a permit. Items such as M-80s, M-100s and blockbusters are not fireworks, they are federally banned explosives. They can cause serious injury or even death. Stay away from anything that isn't clearly labeled with the name of the item, the manufacturer's name and instructions for proper use.
All fireworks are prohibited in all state parks and on ocean beaches.
Possession of illegal fireworks in Oregon is a Class B Misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and/or six months in jail. If you are aware of anyone selling such devices, contact your local law enforcement agency.
Fireworks are not toys. NEVER give fireworks to young children. Close adult supervision of all fireworks activities is mandatory. Even sparklers can be unsafe if used improperly.
Read and follow all warnings and instructions on fireworks. Be sure that people maintain a safe distance from where fireworks are ignited. Never light and throw any fireworks. Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings, dry leaves, and flammable materials. Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned. Keep a bucket of water handy in case of a malfunction or fire.
Please have a safe Fourth of July.
For more information and tips, visit our web site at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.