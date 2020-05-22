Summer is a favorite time of year for many people and with it fast approaching, here are a few helpful suggestions for you and your family.
Exercise in the morning or evening
Aim to exercise during the cooler portions of the day. This may mean earlier mornings or evening workouts. This helps remain cool while exercising to avoid heat exhaustion but also decreases the risk of sun exposures like sunburn. If exercising in brighter and hotter temperatures of the day, try to find shady portions, use sun protection, stay hydrated, and/or consider indoor exercise with air conditioning.
Choose appropriate clothing
Lightweight clothing is best, in lighter colors and looser fitting. This helps with sweat evaporation and keeping you cooler and can be a part of sun protection if wearing long-sleeves or pants, requiring less sunscreen.
Stay protected from the sun
As we’ve shared, keep yourself covered with long sleeves, pants, and a hat. Seek the shade when possible and use sunscreen. Look for broad-spectrum coverage of UVA and UVB, aiming for at least 30 SPF, apply about every two hours or so. Don’t forget the heightened importance of sunscreen at higher altitudes. It’s easy to remember the sunscreen at the pool or beach, but don’t forget about it on mountain tops, or when hiking and biking.
Involve the whole family
Feel free to do your favorite exercises and get your workouts in, but from time to time, consider ways in which the whole family can be active. Utilize parks, taking both the kids and the grandparents. This might mean hikes, parks, canoeing, fishing, dancing, and more. Another way to keep the family active is to plan active vacations. Consider camping or vacations near water activities. It’s a great way to spend time in nature that can promote family bonding, and exercise.
Picnics and cookouts
If you’re going to exercise outside, why not eat outside? Summer is a great time for picnics and cookouts. Be sure to properly wash foods, and in these temperature extremes, pay attention to avoid food spoiling. Eat seasonally with refreshing fruits and vegetables, and while sometimes it is helpful to prepare ahead of time, it may be best to make food items the same day as the event for food safety.
