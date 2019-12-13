Wherever you're heading, if you're traveling during the holiday season, remember that everyone else in the world is also. Don't let terrible drivers, security scanners and long lines at the airport get you down. Here are some tips to help you survive the holiday travel.
Plan ahead
Plan alternative trips if traffic makes your way home too overwhelming. Is there a scenic drive that might be longer but have less traffic? Pack snacks and drinks so you and your family will be fueled for the road trip. Break up a long drive by finding a few places to stop that will help keep the kids excited about the trip. If you’re flying, definitely get some food before you board the plane. Leave extra time before flights to get through security and plan your flights to allow extra time between connections.
Follow these flying tips
When flying, make sure you check the airline’s restrictions ahead of time for carry-on luggage and fees for checked bags. Avoid checking bags altogether if you can. You won’t have to wait for your luggage on the conveyor belt and you won’t have to worry about your things getting lost. If you do check luggage, make sure you have all your medications, important documents and maybe even a change of clothes in your carry-on in case your luggage does lost.
Pack earplugs
One of the best ways to mentally escape your stressful surroundings is to turn down the volume. The easiest way to do that is with earplugs. If there is a crying baby near you on the plane, put in the earplugs. If the music in the car is driving you crazy, put in the earplugs.
Ship gifts or give gift cards
TSA suggests shipping wrapped gifts or waiting until you reach your destination to wrap them because they might have to unwrap a present to inspect it. Ship gifts ahead of time or buy the gift that can’t go wrong: gift cards to a favorite store.
Travel on off-peak days and early or late in the day
Flight statistics show that planes traveling earlier in the day have a better on-time performance. And if your flight is canceled, you will have the option of taking a flight later in the day. Also, there will be fewer lines at security. Best time to hit the road? When everyone else is asleep -- early morning or late night. You can always take a nap when you arrive at your destination or on the ride there if you aren’t the driver.
REMEMBER TO BREATHE!
The overly friendly person on the plane, canceled flights, the luggage that fell off in the middle of the highway, can be stressful. But remember to relax and BREATHE. These will make great stories to share when you finally make it to your destination. After all, holiday travel stress is just as much a tradition as pumpkin pie and re-gifting.
