Today (September 25), the Oregon TITAN Fusion Center (OTFC) invites you to join the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in celebrating the national “If You See Something, Say Something” (SEE/SAY) Awareness Day.
The campaign is calling on citizens and its public and private sector partners around the country to lead conversations and activities, leading up to, and on September 25.
This campaign gives partners throughout the nation and Oregon an opportunity to further promote this very crucial first line of defense against those who would seek to do harm to our communities.
As public safety officials and critical infrastructure owners and operators, you are uniquely qualified to lead this preventative effort in Oregon. As professionals and community members you see and interact with individuals in your area of responsibility that can make a difference in the prevention of criminal activity by reporting suspicious behavior all year round. Continuing education of your colleagues, local business partners, and citizens will only strengthen our collective preventative efforts.
Unusual items or situations
A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package/luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations occur.
Eliciting information
A person questions individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.
Observation/surveillance
Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.
Some of these activities could be innocent—it's up to law enforcement to determine whether the behavior warrants investigation. The activities above are not all-inclusive but have been compiled based on studies of pre-operational aspects of both successful and thwarted terrorist events over several years.
Public safety is everyone's responsibility. If you see suspicious activity, report it to local law enforcement or a person of authority.
Describe specifically what you observed, including:
- Who or what you saw;
- When you saw it;
- Where it occurred; and
- Why it's suspicious
For more information and tips, visit the website at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff's Office - Oregon
