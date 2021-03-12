Be informed about emergencies or important community alerts by signing up for Lincoln Alerts, a emergency notification system provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
This system enables us to send time-sensitive messages wherever you specify, such as your home, mobile, or business phones, email address, text messages and more. You pick where; you pick how. Possible notifications may be for severe weather, distant tsunamis, road closures, municipal water disruptions, missing persons, and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods due to emergency events or possible wildland fire situations.
Community members, visitors and businesses can CHOOSE UP TO 3 ways to receive emergency notifications and community information from Public Safety, City, Tribal and County Officials for Lincoln County, Oregon. Visit co.lincoln.or.us/alerts
Residential and business landline numbers are automatically included in the emergency contact list and do not require any action.
Address specific numbers such as mobile numbers, mobile texts, e-mail, and fax numbers are not included in the emergency contact list and require a manual sign-up. You will be required to create your own secure user name and password, list the addresses you wish to receive notifications on and the contact devices to be notified at; you can update or delete your profile anytime you need to. Visit co.lincoln.or.us/alerts
Anyone can sign up to receive community information via text from City, Tribal and County Officials by texting your zip code and/or any of the listed keywords at co.lincoln.or.us/alerts to 888-777.
Lincoln Alerts Mobil App Option
Lincoln Alerts offers a mobile app for opt-in subscribers. Opt-in subscribers can download the “Everbridge – for Everbridge and Nixle Alerts” mobile app. The mobile app allows users to update their profile information, receive notifications through the app, and provide critical information back to emergency management. Learn more at co.lincoln.or.us/alerts
For more information and tips, visit our web site at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
