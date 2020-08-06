There's nothing better on a summer day than cooking out on the grill!
Since there are many different types of grills, we would like to share some safety tips for whatever you're planning to cook on whatever grill you will be using. These helpful tips come from the National Fire Protection Association at www.nfpa.org/education.
Propane and charcoal grills should ONLY be used outdoors. They should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and overhanging tree branches.
Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and trays below the grill.
Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using your gas grill each year. You can do this by applying a light soap and water solution to the hose. If there is a leak, the gas will cause it to release bubbles.
If your grill has a gas leak, turn off the grill. If the leak does not stop, get it serviced by a professional before using it again.
If you smell gas while you're cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do NOT move the grill.
If you use starter fluid with your charcoal grill, use only charcoal starter fluid; always keep it out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.
When you are finished grilling, let the charcoals cool completely before disposing of them in a metal container.
Most importantly: NEVER leave your grill unattended.
For more information and tips, visit our website at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
