Buying a license for your dog isn’t just about the law - it can save your dog’s life.
Anyone who has experienced the panic and sorrow of having a lost dog knows how important it is to license your pet. Our dogs are our friends and companions, and they look to us for nearly everything: food, shelter, water and love. They also need us to bring them home after they have wandered.
One of the best and most basic things we can do for our dogs is to license them. Our goal is to be able to reunite all lost dogs with their families, and you can help us reach that goal with increased dog licensing. When Good Samaritans or Animal Services Deputies find stray dogs that are licensed, they can call the Lincoln County Animal Shelter for your information, and your pet may never even have to come to the shelter.
While happy reunions are the most important consideration, failure to obtain a dog license can result in a $260 fine. All dogs in the county are required to be licensed within thirty days of residence, whether or not you live in the city and whether or not your dog leaves your property. While cat licenses are not required, they help the animal shelter reunite families with their feline friends, too.
You may easily purchase or renew a license by mail, at the Animal Shelter, or at many local veterinarians’ offices. Applications and additional information are available online at www.LincolnCountyAnimalShelter.org.
Please keep your pets safe with a license, ID tag, and microchip, and remember to search for your lost pet at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter at 510 NE Harney St. in Newport and by calling 541-265-6610.
For more information and tips, visit our web site at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
