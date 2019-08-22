It's time for many of our children to start back to school.
Motorists need to get back in the habit of knowing where our neighborhood schools are located. There are more than 15 public and private schools located around Lincoln County.
Each morning and afternoon when school is in session, children are walking to and from school and when there’s a chance they may be present, a school speed zone is in effect. The speed limit is 20 mph in a posted school zone between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on a day when school is in session. If the school zone is equipped with a flashing yellow light(s), then the speed limit is in effect when flashing.
It’s vital that we obey these speed limits as our children’s safety is at stake. These schools include kindergarten through 12th grade. Some of these children are five years old and very small. A parked car can obscure their view of you and your view of them. These young people often fail to realize the importance of looking before they walk or run out into the roadway. Driving at 20 mph will give you more time to react and avoid striking them.
The following chart reveals the distance required to stop at specific speeds.
64 feet @ 20 mph
86 feet @ 25 mph
112 feet @ 30 mph
138 feet @ 35 mph
170 feet @ 40 mph
5 mph can make the difference between whether or not you hit a pedestrian.
As citizens we must protect our children. Traffic crashes are one of the deadliest hazards our children face. Let's do our part when we pass these schools by slowing down, watching, and expecting the unexpected.
Everyone needs to do their part to ensure the safety of our children.
For more information and tips, visit our web site at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
