Each year thousands of young people obtain their driver’s license and join the ranks of the motoring public.
Most of these young people are prepared and their parents took a vested interest in their training in becoming responsible drivers. However, there are still a small percentage of young people who need to be reminded about being a responsible driver.
Here are some simple tips for today’s young drivers:
Slow Down! There is never a good reason to travel faster than the posted speed limit. This is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes involving young drivers. It seems as though young people feel a need to show off to their friends on how fast their car can go. They get into their car with a group of their friends, the music volume goes up and the gas pedal goes down.
Pay Attention! Don’t take for granted that everyone is watching out for the other guy. There are still people who drink and drive. There are pedestrians who are crossing the street or walking along the roadway. There are people riding their bicycles or walking with their child or their dog. All of us should pay attention while we are operating a motor vehicle. This is not a good time to be calling friends on your cell phone and looking for what music to play. By paying attention to the road in front of you as well as what may be coming up from behind, the risk of a mishap is significantly reduced.
Turn Down the Music! Playing your favorite music as loud as you can with your friends in the car seems fun, but the risk of distraction to the driver and everyone around them is tremendous. Aside from being rude and disruptive to others, it is illegal for any sound amplification system to be audible outside the vehicle from 50 feet or more when the vehicle is on a public highway or premises open to the public. It is important that all of our senses are utilized to determine what is occurring around us. Horns and sirens on emergency vehicles are intended to be heard for the safety of everyone on the road.
Be Cautious and Courteous. This time of the year there is more traffic than usual. Plan ahead and start earlier if necessary. There are going to be a lot of people visiting our coastal area who may not be familiar with the roads, so they will be driving slower. Plan on taking a few minutes longer to arrive at your destination. Avoid conflicts with other drivers and be courteous to one another.
Please remember when you are driving, that you are responsible for your actions and the safety of your passengers. Make sure everyone is properly seated and wearing their safety belt.
For more information and tips, visit our web site at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
