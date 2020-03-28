TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, is stepping up to held the community. Including ensuring children don’t go hungry while schools are closed.
TLC pledged to donate up to $55,000, which will be disbursed to help each of the 24 school districts within its service areas across seven counties in Oregon and Washington. Collectively, these districts serve over 37,000 total students.
A minimum of $5,000 will support schools in Lincoln County as a supplement to state-funded breakfasts and lunches already offered by the schools. Shannon Cahoon, Community Development Manager for TLC, says the credit union is taking extra care to be responsive to the needs of its communities during this time, especially students who depend on school breakfasts and lunches as regular meals.
“Taking care of our youth and helping create equitable access to economic stability are two very important tenets of our corporate mission,” Cahoon said. “Meeting the needs of vulnerable students and families during this challenging time is one way we can carry out those goals.”
Financial challenges
To alleviate financial challenges resulting from the coronavirus outbreak, TLC is also offering a variety of financial support options.
Concerns about reduced income, missed work, or other financial matters are prevalent at this time, so TLC encourages members to reach out about their current situation if they’ve been adversely affected by COVID-19.
TLC is offering an extra skip payment on a qualified loan with a waived fee, emergency personal loans, debt consolidation, and loan relief assistance for existing loans.
Members who have loan protection may qualify for an interrupted employment or disability claim. Members struggling with finances can seek free counseling with GreenPath Financial Wellness.
For complete details and the most up to date information about TLC’s COVID-19-related services and hours, visit www.tlcfcu.org/covid-19-resources.
TLC wants to remind members that their accounts are safe and insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).
