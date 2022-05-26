Touch-a-Truck is a big event for big rigs, big trucks and big fun for families at the Lincoln City Community Center. This free event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the community center parking lot.
Touch-a-Truck provides an up-close look at vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from bulldozers and garbage trucks to rescue rigs and watercraft. Participants include Lincoln City Police Department, Lincoln City Public Works, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, First Student Bus Co., Driftwood Public Library, Tillamook County Book Mobile, North Lincoln Sanitary, Builders First Choice and more. Weather permitting, a Life Flight helicopter is scheduled to land in the parking lot.
The event also features free food and refreshments as well as children’s games and raffle prizes. Touch-a-Truck is for all ages and admission is free.
The Lincoln City Community Center is located at 2150 NE Oar Place, one block off NE 22nd Street. For more information call 541-994-2131 or see www.lincolncity.org.
