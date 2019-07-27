The Yachats Coastal Gems walking group invite you to join them on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Depoe Bay.
Depoe Bay is a charming seaside town noted for Whale Watching and the World's Smallest Harbor. The walk consists of three loops that take in the harbor and two seaside residential areas with incredible views of the sea and the hazardous entry to the harbor. There is a pedestrian underpass, which offers an up close view of boats attempting to reach the harbor safely.
Dogs are allowed but must be on a six-foot non-extendable lead to walk with us and owners must carry and use appropriate cleanup materials.
The three and six mile walks have varied walking surfaces (including forested trail) and a few mild hills. We cheerfully walk at your pace and leave no walker behind. Walking sticks and sturdy shoes recommended. Call Maryann at (541) 961-4279 for more information or email us at yachatscoastalgems@gmail.com.
The Yachats Coastal Gems will meet inside Gracie’s Sea Hag-in the back of the bar (located at 58 N. Hwy 101, Depoe Bay) at 9:45 a.m. for registration, then start the walk at 10 a.m. Off-street public parking suggested. On the Day of Walk use text or phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.