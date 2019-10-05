North Lincoln Hospital Foundation is hosting a Business After Hours on Friday, Oct. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., in conjunction with the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce. All are welcome to attend.
Business After Hours events provide an opportunity to enjoy appetizers and beverages while socializing with others in a business setting. An additional feature for this upcoming Business After Hours is a tour of the new Samaritan hospital building, which is just two months away from completion.
Reservations are required for the hospital tour and space is limited. Call 541-557-6434 to reserve a spot. Those taking the tour must wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and long sleeves, and are asked to arrive by 3:45 p.m.
“For the past year, people have seen the new hospital building rising on the grounds right next to our existing hospital... Now, we are excited to show off the interior of this wonderful new building,” said Cathy Sandoval, foundation executive director. “The new hospital is being built in stages, so our visitors will see some areas that look nearly ready to receive patients and other areas that are in the earlier stages of construction.”
Even if you are not able to take the tour, the new hospital floor plan and design features will be showcased at the event.
The North Lincoln Hospital Foundation is located at 3010 NE 28th St. in Lincoln City.
