“Filaments,” a traveling show sponsored by the Weaving Guilds of Oregon (WeGO), is scheduled to be on display in the Chessman Gallery and in the Fiber Arts Studio/Gallery, inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center from March 24 through May 21.

Filaments
Filaments
Filaments

A opening reception is scheduled for from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. See a virtual gallery tour on Facebook@LincolnCityCulture, Saturday, March 25

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.