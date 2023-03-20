“Filaments,” a traveling show sponsored by the Weaving Guilds of Oregon (WeGO), is scheduled to be on display in the Chessman Gallery and in the Fiber Arts Studio/Gallery, inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center from March 24 through May 21.
A opening reception is scheduled for from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. See a virtual gallery tour on Facebook@LincolnCityCulture, Saturday, March 25
“Filaments” first debuted in the Roseburg at Umpqua Valley Arts, on Jan. 20, and travels around the state of Oregon through Jan. 2024.
The traveling show features juried fiber arts entries, representing the work of more than 700 members of WeGO, a nonprofit statewide organization of weaving, spinning and related fiber craft guilds.
WeGO, formed in 1982, sponsors this traveling exhibit every three to five years. The organization also puts on a regional conference every 10 years, which includes weaving guilds from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.
Oregon is home to a lively community of spinners and weavers. Spinning is the art of gathering fiber together to form yarn, which is then used by weavers to create textiles from clothing to household decorations. Once regarded as a major occupation, weaving now exists as more of a hobby and avocation for those who have time, talent, and resources and a love of fiber, color, and design.
Fibers can come from plants (cotton, flax and hemp), animals (silk worms, sheep, goats, and alpacas) and man-made synthetics (polyester and nylon). Local guilds draw on resources from history of fiber and technique to traditional and contemporary design, and traditional and modern tools and materials.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is at 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. Business hours and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
