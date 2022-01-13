To celebrate the quality of “antiquing,” every February Lincoln City’s antique store community hosts their annual Antique & Collectibles Week, a 10-day-long event featuring citywide sales and special inventory. This year’s event takes place from Feb. 12-21 and will include exclusive offers at participating stores.
Once named one of the great undiscovered places for antiques in the United States, Lincoln City is home to numerous vintage shops and used bookstores and has long been considered the place to go for antiquing on the Oregon Coast. Lincoln City was formed in 1965 when the five pioneer towns of Oceanlake, Taft, Cutler City, DeLake and Nelscott united. Reminders of these coastal towns can be found all along the 7.5-mile length of present-day Lincoln City.
Created by June Minor of the historic Rocking Horse Mall in 1991, Antique & Collectibles Week has been a celebration of elegant reminders of the past, near forgotten pieces from childhood and the thrill of the hunt. Originally opening as the OceanLake Pavilion Dance Hall in 1920, the Rocking Horse Mall is now run by her son Rick Minor and features two floors of antiques including glassware, pottery, vintage furniture, dollhouse miniatures and beach treasures.
“We are excited to once again see our antique and collectibles shops come together to present an unforgettable week of new (to you) treasures along with unexpected surprises at every turn,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “Antiquing is a great way to experience history, relive fond memories and bring something special into your home.”
The North Lincoln County Historical Museum will also have an exhibit called "Float Odyssey," where guests can view the journey of unique collectible fishing floats, including where they were made, their specs, how far they traveled and who found them. The museum will also host "Float Identification Day," where guests can bring in their floats and have onsite experts help identify them from 11:30 am. To 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Local antique shop Granny’s Attic will also have an important piece of Lincoln City history on display for visitors: an original table from beloved (and greatly missed) local restaurant Pixie Kitchen. A popular stop for families when visiting Lincoln City, Pixie Kitchen was a landmark for coastal visitors for 30 years before closing its doors in 1985.
Some of the local businesses that are participating in Antique & Collectibles Week this year include: Little Antique Mall, Sue Bear’s Attic, Coastal Treasures, 101 Inspirations, Prehistoric, Sea Hag Antiques, Carrousel by the Beach, Rocking Horse Antique Mall, Granny’s Attic, Coast Clocks, Nelscott House Antiques, and Shops at Street Car Village.
For more information about Antique & Collectibles Week, please visit https://www.oregoncoast.org/events/annual/antique-collectibles-week/
