Taft Culinary Arts Program recently won first place for the region for their side dish at the Cook Around the World competition at Disney World during the weekend of Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1. Over 50 schools across the country participated in the competition, making up 93 teams.
The team cooked against schools and worked with celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, who mentored the students.
Students were given a random protein, starch and vegetable. Taft’s team had whole chicken, red beans and zucchini. Taft’s team did not practice with the beans and zucchini before but brought some tested recipes the team picked from and adapted to use with the new ingredients. The team made an appetizer-sized portion of BBQ chicken, red bean tortilla and watermelon zucchini salad. The team won first place for the watermelon zucchini salad.
“It was quite amazing to see them work so well together and have intrinsic motivation to do their best work,” CTE instructor Julia Westbrook said. “I was very happy to see the amount of work, effort and energy they put into it before and during the competition. They are very proud.”
Westbrook said the culinary arts program has attended the Cook Around the World competition six times now.
“In our previous trip in 2019, we won first place for dessert,” Westbrook said. “It was the first time we had ever placed.”
Westbrook said they were in shock and excited for the win this year.
“The students did an amazing job preparing with little motivation needed,” Westbrook said.
Leaders of the team were Joey McCormick, Spencer McClure and Nathaniel Rivera. Once they saw the mystery ingredients, they decided the menu, adapted recipes and solved problems, including making ketchup for the barbecue sauce for the main dish when ketchup was not provided. Westbrook added that the leader led the team with great communication.
Students that participated in the competition: Elizabeth Melo, Aaliyah Weitzel, Dylan Rodriguez Barrera, Nathaniel Rivera, Logan Lee, Joseph McCormick, Adam Domingo, Spencer McClure, Alan Ochoa, Logan Johnson, and Ulices Alvarado.
