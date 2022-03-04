It was a long weekend last week as the Tigers wrestled hard at the guys and girls state tournaments. In the end, two Tigers stood on the coveted state podium and became state placers.
At the girl's tournament at Culver on Thursday, Feb. 24, senior Ryan Sou placed sixth at 115 pounds while her teammates Kadence James, Yaneli-Hermosillo-Carrasco and Julia Towers all wrestled hard alongside her. At the guys' tournament at La Pine on Saturday, Feb. 26, senior Josh Ruiz won third place in the 285-pound weight class and junior Kaden Byrum wrestled well and won a match in the 120-pound weight class. Hard work pays off! The team now has time off to rest and then jump back into some off-season wrestling.
