As vaccinations continue, in fits and starts, across the state, the realization is spreading that the COVID-19 epidemic will eventually come to a manageable end. As we edge towards a return to “normalcy,” in all corners of Lincoln County, there are plans being made for the future.
At the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), advisors hear daily from would-be entrepreneurs who are discussing plans to launch new businesses here on the coast, to follow their dreams – dreams that have been shelved for many months, in some cases. Shelved temporarily, but not lost.
If you are one of those bold future business owners, or if you’ve recently launched a business here, we encourage you to attend the next edition of the Oregon Coast Community College SBDC’s “Doing Business in Lincoln County” class.
The class features an introduction to business formation, licensing, registration, marketing and operations. It’s a mix of general start-up information and specific considerations for Oregon Coast businesses.
The class, led by SBDC Business Advisor Wendy Ludwig, is just $25, will be held live via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 28, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Register now at oregoncoastbusiness.com, or call 541-994-4166.
‘Mind Over Money’
Wendy Ludwig will be teaching another class beginning the very next week, and this one is geared to anyone in Lincoln County who wishes to get a better hold on their personal finances. It’s open to business owners, but also to anyone, regardless of where they work, or what they may earn.
If you are tired of living paycheck to paycheck, ‘Mind Over Money’ is a class built for you. Good financial habits can be the difference between barely making ends meet and building real financial security. This course provides an excellent foundation for young adults but is useful for anyone at any stage of life. This class will help you understand how to take control of your money, step by step. You will learn: 1. How to create and use a monthly budget 2. Strategies for smart spending and saving 3. How to manage debt and build credit 4. Tips for those major purchases 5. Insurance - what kinds, why, how much.
The class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. for four consecutive Tuesdays, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2. Register at oregoncoast.edu/communityed, or call 541-994-4166.
