Last October, the Lincoln City Backpacks For Kids program slathered on a fresh coat of paint to their delivery van. Now, the van received an even bigger upgrade when Nancy Oksenholt, program Board Member, took the van to Car Audio 101 in Depoe Bay to address a dire need.
The local program that has been operating for over a decade in Lincoln City sends home backpacks to kids each week during the school year, provides a food pantry in the Taft 7-12 school and participates in several other food giveaway events each year. With the amount of food the program delivers each year, it can be quite the chore to load in and out of the van, especially for the older program members, says Oksenholt.
That’s why the program decided to install a pull out trey inside their van to ease the loading and unloading of food going to kids and families in the community.
“This trey will pull out about five feet, it can hold up to about 2,000 pounds and it can be removed and installed into a new vehicle if needed in the future,” Oksenholt said.
The pullout cargo shelve was fitted to the 2002 van recently at Car Audio 101’s shop located at 473 SW Hwy 101, Depoe Bay. It was the first time Car Audio 101 had installed on into a van, but it fit like a glove when they installed it.
“We are really grateful for the work they do here,” Oksenholt said of the shop. “Whenever we need something they always find a way to get it done for us.”
Although the current COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the program this year, Oksenholt said they continue to provide meals to those families who are in need.
“Our numbers have been down a little bit, I think because of the added food stamps and benefits. But we’ve still continuing to fill those needs wherever they are,” Oksenholt said.
Because of the lack of need, Oksenholt said for the first time in the program’s history, they won’t be providing meals over the summer. However, kids and families can still reach out to the program if they need meals over the summer by calling 541-994-7102 or 541-921-3242.
